Kava (KAVA) Market Capitalization Tops $507.54 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. One Kava coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.50 or 0.00008380 BTC on exchanges. Kava has a total market cap of $507.54 million and $40.48 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kava has traded 7.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00078234 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000596 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00017606 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001260 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.89 or 0.00254368 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00030142 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000203 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 173,657,543 coins and its circulating supply is 203,022,537 coins. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io . Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

