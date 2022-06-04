KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on KBCSY. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded KBC Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €78.00 ($83.87) target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on KBC Group from €71.00 ($76.34) to €69.00 ($74.19) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America upgraded KBC Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a €78.00 ($83.87) price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays lowered KBC Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $69.30 to $63.80 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KBC Group from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.32.

Get KBC Group alerts:

Shares of KBCSY stock opened at $30.87 on Tuesday. KBC Group has a twelve month low of $27.65 and a twelve month high of $49.43. The company has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.50.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $2.7804 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.34%. This is an increase from KBC Group’s previous dividend of $2.01.

About KBC Group (Get Rating)

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KBC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.