KeyCorp Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT)

KeyCorp reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. KeyCorp currently has a $210.00 price target on the stock.

SPOT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Spotify Technology from $358.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Spotify Technology from $181.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spotify Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Spotify Technology from $210.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Spotify Technology from $240.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $213.45.

Shares of SPOT traded down $4.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.23. 1,086,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,292,122. Spotify Technology has a twelve month low of $89.03 and a twelve month high of $305.60. The company has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.07 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.09.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.40. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 0.68%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPOT. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 136.5% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,295,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 251,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,009,000 after buying an additional 88,095 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 146.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 227,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,392,000 after acquiring an additional 135,369 shares in the last quarter. 56.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

