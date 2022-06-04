KeyFi (KEYFI) Reaches Market Cap of $272,829.24

KeyFi (KEYFI) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. Over the last week, KeyFi has traded 10.8% higher against the dollar. KeyFi has a total market capitalization of $272,829.24 and approximately $823.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KeyFi coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000344 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get KeyFi alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 72% lower against the dollar and now trades at $262.50 or 0.00889670 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003386 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001310 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $126.69 or 0.00429386 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00031107 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000265 BTC.

KeyFi Coin Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

KeyFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeyFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KeyFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KeyFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KeyFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.