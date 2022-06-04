KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 54.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 31,715 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $11,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 11,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 154.3% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 2Xideas AG purchased a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $2,616,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in KLA by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 196,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,572,000 after buying an additional 63,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in KLA by 1,203.8% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 206,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,618,000 after buying an additional 190,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $505.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of KLA from $385.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.75.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total value of $343,760.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,655,894.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $362.44 on Friday. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $287.44 and a 52 week high of $457.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $341.36 and its 200-day moving average is $371.84. The company has a market capitalization of $54.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.27.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.80 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 78.72% and a net margin of 36.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 20.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.39%.

KLA Company Profile (Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.