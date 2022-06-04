Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.93.

KLPEF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Klépierre from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. HSBC raised shares of Klépierre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Societe Generale cut their target price on shares of Klépierre from €20.40 ($21.94) to €18.60 ($20.00) in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Klépierre from €15.00 ($16.13) to €18.00 ($19.35) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Klépierre from €18.00 ($19.35) to €23.00 ($24.73) in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of KLPEF traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.46. 225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,792. Klépierre has a fifty-two week low of $20.79 and a fifty-two week high of $31.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.26 and a 200-day moving average of $24.66.

Klépierre is the European leader in shopping malls, combining property development and asset management skills. The Company's portfolio is valued at 20.7 billion at December 31, 2021, and comprises large shopping centers in more than 10 countries in Continental Europe which together host hundreds of millions of visitors per year.

