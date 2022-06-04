Klondike Gold (CVE:KG) Trading Down 3.2%

Klondike Gold Corp. (CVE:KG – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 39,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 60,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.17. The company has a current ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 7.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of C$22.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.00.

Get Klondike Gold alerts:

Klondike Gold Company Profile (CVE:KG)

Klondike Gold Corp., a resource exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. It focuses on the exploration and development of its Yukon gold projects covering an area of 585 square kilometers of hard rock and 24 square kilometers of placer claims located in Dawson City.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Klondike Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klondike Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.