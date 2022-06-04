KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) Director Sells $51,633.12 in Stock

Posted by on Jun 4th, 2022

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBEGet Rating) Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 2,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total transaction of $51,633.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kevin Klausmeyer also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, May 2nd, Kevin Klausmeyer sold 13,068 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $299,387.88.
  • On Monday, April 4th, Kevin Klausmeyer sold 2,904 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $72,600.00.
  • On Friday, April 1st, Kevin Klausmeyer sold 13,068 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $304,353.72.
  • On Tuesday, March 22nd, Kevin Klausmeyer sold 1,452 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $33,396.00.

KnowBe4 stock opened at $18.79 on Friday. KnowBe4, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.78 and a twelve month high of $36.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -170.82 and a beta of 1.12.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBEGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. KnowBe4 had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $75.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

KNBE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KnowBe4 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of KnowBe4 from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of KnowBe4 from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KNBE. Shannon River Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the fourth quarter valued at $69,733,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the first quarter valued at $68,140,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the fourth quarter valued at $66,205,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of KnowBe4 by 154.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,078,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in KnowBe4 by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,928,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

KnowBe4 Company Profile (Get Rating)

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE)

Receive News & Ratings for KnowBe4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KnowBe4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.