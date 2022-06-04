KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) Director Sells $51,633.12 in Stock

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 2,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total transaction of $51,633.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kevin Klausmeyer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 2nd, Kevin Klausmeyer sold 13,068 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $299,387.88.

On Monday, April 4th, Kevin Klausmeyer sold 2,904 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $72,600.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Kevin Klausmeyer sold 13,068 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $304,353.72.

On Tuesday, March 22nd, Kevin Klausmeyer sold 1,452 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $33,396.00.

KnowBe4 stock opened at $18.79 on Friday. KnowBe4, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.78 and a twelve month high of $36.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -170.82 and a beta of 1.12.

KnowBe4 ( NASDAQ:KNBE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. KnowBe4 had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $75.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

KNBE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KnowBe4 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of KnowBe4 from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of KnowBe4 from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KNBE. Shannon River Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the fourth quarter valued at $69,733,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the first quarter valued at $68,140,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the fourth quarter valued at $66,205,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of KnowBe4 by 154.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,078,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in KnowBe4 by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,928,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

KnowBe4 Company Profile (Get Rating)

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.

