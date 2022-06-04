Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.45-$6.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.47 billion-$18.66 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.91 billion.

Several research firms have issued reports on KSS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Kohl’s from $61.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Gordon Haskett lowered Kohl’s from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Kohl’s to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America started coverage on Kohl’s in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Kohl’s from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.87.

Shares of KSS stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $41.48. 8,150,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,381,476. Kohl’s has a 52 week low of $34.64 and a 52 week high of $64.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.00.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.59). Kohl’s had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Kohl’s’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kohl’s will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

