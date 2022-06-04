KOK Trading 1.5% Lower Over Last Week (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 4th. In the last seven days, KOK has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. KOK has a total market cap of $181.58 million and approximately $7.40 million worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KOK coin can now be purchased for $1.69 or 0.00005684 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KOK Profile

KOK (KOK) is a coin. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 107,333,422 coins. KOK’s official Twitter account is @KOKPLAYofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK PLAY is a decentralized digital content platform that was created through the combination of AI, big data, and the blockchain technology, which is currently in the spotlight. To solve the problem of the monopolization of the existing global platforms, it was developed to realize three values: 'Fair, Share, and Enabler.' KOK PLAY is a platform that allows all creators to fairly exploit the assets of the platform(Fair), share values, vision, and fair returns accordingly(Share), and ensures the creator’s freedom to create (Enabler). “

KOK Coin Trading

