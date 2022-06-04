Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Downgraded by TheStreet to D+

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Kornit Digital from $202.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Kornit Digital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kornit Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.80.

Shares of NASDAQ KRNT opened at $40.63 on Thursday. Kornit Digital has a fifty-two week low of $31.01 and a fifty-two week high of $181.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 338.61 and a beta of 1.94.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRNT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Kornit Digital by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,166,000 after purchasing an additional 13,646 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kornit Digital by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Kornit Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Kornit Digital by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 51,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kornit Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

