Krones (OTCMKTS:KRNTY) Shares Down 1.2%

Krones AG (OTCMKTS:KRNTY – Get Rating) fell 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $41.61 and last traded at $41.61. 36 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.10.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Krones from €122.00 ($131.18) to €115.00 ($123.66) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.12.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the production, filling, and packaging technology in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

