Kwok Hang Ng Sells 2,000 Shares of Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Stock

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) major shareholder Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of 6.34, for a total transaction of 12,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 534,000 shares in the company, valued at 3,385,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kwok Hang Ng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 2nd, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 6.18, for a total transaction of 12,360.00.

On Monday, May 23rd, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 5.75, for a total transaction of 11,500.00.

On Friday, May 20th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.86, for a total transaction of 11,720.00.

On Monday, May 16th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 6.22, for a total transaction of 12,440.00.

On Thursday, May 12th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 6.03, for a total transaction of 12,060.00.

On Tuesday, May 10th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 6.69, for a total transaction of 13,380.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLZE opened at 6.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is 8.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 13.30. Backblaze, Inc. has a 12-month low of 5.28 and a 12-month high of 36.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Backblaze ( NASDAQ:BLZE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported -0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.37 by -0.04. The business had revenue of 19.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 19.31 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Backblaze, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Backblaze from $21.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Backblaze from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Backblaze from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Backblaze from $23.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 20.38.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Backblaze during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,374,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Backblaze during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Backblaze during the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Backblaze during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Backblaze during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

