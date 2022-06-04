La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical stock opened at $3.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.37 million, a PE ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 1.94. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $3.44 and a 1-year high of $5.37.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:LJPC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.16). La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 10.08%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 3,962 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 80,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 4,047 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 477,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 42,301 shares during the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 5,781 shares during the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile (Get Rating)

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA, a vasoconstrictor indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; and XERAVA, a tetracycline class antibacterial indicated for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in patients 18 years of age and older.

