Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 204,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 72,046 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $64,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Arrow Financial Corp raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 160 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 2,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total value of $652,871.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total value of $65,290.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,177 shares of company stock valued at $874,306 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $243.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.20. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $232.01 and a 52 week high of $317.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 13.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.79 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 13.22%.

LH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $354.00 to $323.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $344.00 to $312.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.09.

About Laboratory Co. of America (Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.