Labrador Iron Mines (OTCMKTS:LBRMF) Shares Up 33.3%

Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LBRMF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 33.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 83,351 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 128% from the average session volume of 36,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

Several research firms recently commented on LBRMF. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Mines from C$45.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Mines from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Get Labrador Iron Mines alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.11.

Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited, a mineral resource company, engages in the business of exploration, development, and mining of iron ore projects in Canada. Its principal projects are the Schefferville and the Houston, which consisting of the Houston and Malcolm properties, and the Elizabeth Taconite property.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Labrador Iron Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labrador Iron Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.