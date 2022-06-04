Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$40.00.

LIF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Eight Capital cut shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James set a C$42.00 price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$45.00 to C$36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of TSE:LIF traded down C$0.27 on Friday, hitting C$33.70. The company had a trading volume of 328,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,608. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$35.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$38.79. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 1 year low of C$28.28 and a 1 year high of C$51.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty ( TSE:LIF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.16 by C($0.17). The firm had revenue of C$54.16 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 3.6300001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.65%.

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (Get Rating)

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. The company's primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, direct reduction pellets, and iron ore concentrate, as well as seaborne iron ore pellets.

