Lambda Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $277,752.00 (LAMB)

Lambda (LAMB) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 4th. During the last week, Lambda has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. Lambda has a total market cap of $2.66 million and $277,752.00 worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lambda coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lambda alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29,708.61 or 1.00002516 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003373 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003373 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001987 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001686 BTC.

About Lambda

LAMB is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,526,414,198 coins. The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim . Lambda’s official website is www.lambda.im . Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

Lambda Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lambda should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lambda using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lambda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lambda and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.