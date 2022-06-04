Lamden Market Capitalization Tops $4.53 Million (TAU)

Lamden (TAU) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 4th. One Lamden coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0318 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lamden has a market capitalization of $4.53 million and approximately $32,358.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lamden has traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lamden alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00004297 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000172 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About Lamden

Lamden (CRYPTO:TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 248,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io . The official website for Lamden is lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Lamden Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lamden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lamden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.