Landbox (LAND) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.00

Landbox (LAND) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 4th. Landbox has a total market capitalization of $61,065.36 and approximately $1.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Landbox coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Landbox has traded 20% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Landbox Profile

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Landbox Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Landbox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Landbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

