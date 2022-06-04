Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lands’ End had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Lands’ End updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.60-$0.88 EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance to -$0.18–$0.09 EPS.

LE stock opened at $11.86 on Friday. Lands’ End has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $44.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 2.56.

Get Lands' End alerts:

LE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Lands’ End from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lands’ End from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 2,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $47,336.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,114,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,109,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Lands’ End by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lands’ End in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 56.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Lands’ End by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Lands’ End by 27.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the period. 40.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lands’ End Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company sells its products online through e-commerce, company operated stores, as well as through third party distribution channels under the Lands' End, Let's Get Comfy, Lands' End Lighthouse, Square Rigger, Squall, Super-T, Drifter, Outrigger, Marinac, Beach Living, as well as Supima, No-Gape, Starfish, Iron Knees, Hyde Park, Year' Rounder, ClassMate, Willis & Geiger, and ThermaCheck brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.