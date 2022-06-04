Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Issues Earnings Results

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 1.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Lands’ End updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.60-$0.88 EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance to -$0.18–$0.09 EPS.

NASDAQ LE opened at $11.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Lands’ End has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $44.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.32 and its 200-day moving average is $17.48. The firm has a market cap of $392.92 million, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 2.56.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lands’ End from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Craig Hallum lowered Lands’ End from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 2,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $47,336.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,114,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,109,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 67.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 42,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 16,892 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lands’ End in the 4th quarter worth about $519,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.57% of the company’s stock.

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company sells its products online through e-commerce, company operated stores, as well as through third party distribution channels under the Lands' End, Let's Get Comfy, Lands' End Lighthouse, Square Rigger, Squall, Super-T, Drifter, Outrigger, Marinac, Beach Living, as well as Supima, No-Gape, Starfish, Iron Knees, Hyde Park, Year' Rounder, ClassMate, Willis & Geiger, and ThermaCheck brands.

