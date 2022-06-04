Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.18–$0.09 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $335.00 million-$350.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $398.47 million.Lands’ End also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.60-$0.88 EPS.

LE traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.86. 456,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.63. Lands’ End has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $44.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.98 million, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 2.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.48.

Get Lands' End alerts:

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 2.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lands’ End will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lowered Lands’ End from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lands’ End in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lands’ End from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 2,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $47,336.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,114,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,109,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,176,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,910,000 after buying an additional 29,552 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,020,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,270,000 after buying an additional 40,992 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after buying an additional 4,942 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 141,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Lands’ End during the 4th quarter worth $2,649,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.57% of the company’s stock.

Lands’ End Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company sells its products online through e-commerce, company operated stores, as well as through third party distribution channels under the Lands' End, Let's Get Comfy, Lands' End Lighthouse, Square Rigger, Squall, Super-T, Drifter, Outrigger, Marinac, Beach Living, as well as Supima, No-Gape, Starfish, Iron Knees, Hyde Park, Year' Rounder, ClassMate, Willis & Geiger, and ThermaCheck brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.