Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LE. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Lands’ End from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lands’ End from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

LE stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.86. The stock had a trading volume of 456,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,781. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.98 million, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 2.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.48. Lands’ End has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $44.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Lands’ End ( NASDAQ:LE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Lands’ End had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 8.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lands’ End will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 2,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $47,336.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,114,430 shares in the company, valued at $278,109,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LE. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,248,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,122,000 after acquiring an additional 72,726 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,176,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,910,000 after acquiring an additional 29,552 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 4.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,020,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,270,000 after acquiring an additional 40,992 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lands’ End by 5.3% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 603,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,209,000 after purchasing an additional 30,193 shares during the period. Finally, Towerview LLC lifted its holdings in Lands’ End by 52.8% in the first quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 405,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,853,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares during the period. 40.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company sells its products online through e-commerce, company operated stores, as well as through third party distribution channels under the Lands' End, Let's Get Comfy, Lands' End Lighthouse, Square Rigger, Squall, Super-T, Drifter, Outrigger, Marinac, Beach Living, as well as Supima, No-Gape, Starfish, Iron Knees, Hyde Park, Year' Rounder, ClassMate, Willis & Geiger, and ThermaCheck brands.

