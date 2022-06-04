Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.60-$0.88 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.62 billion-$1.68 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.71 billion.Lands’ End also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to -$0.18–$0.09 EPS.

Shares of LE stock opened at $11.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $392.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 2.56. Lands’ End has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $44.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.48.

Get Lands' End alerts:

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 1.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lands’ End will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lands’ End from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Lands’ End from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Lands’ End from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 2,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $47,336.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,114,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,109,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LE. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 463.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after buying an additional 47,703 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 67.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after buying an additional 23,824 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 27.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 146.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 38,344 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Lands’ End by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.57% of the company’s stock.

About Lands’ End (Get Rating)

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company sells its products online through e-commerce, company operated stores, as well as through third party distribution channels under the Lands' End, Let's Get Comfy, Lands' End Lighthouse, Square Rigger, Squall, Super-T, Drifter, Outrigger, Marinac, Beach Living, as well as Supima, No-Gape, Starfish, Iron Knees, Hyde Park, Year' Rounder, ClassMate, Willis & Geiger, and ThermaCheck brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.