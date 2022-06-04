Landstar (OTCMKTS:LDSR) Hits New 1-Year High at $4.55

Landstar Inc (OTCMKTS:LDSR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.55 and last traded at $4.55, with a volume of 443 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.38.
Landstar Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LDSR)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Landstar (LDSR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Landstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.