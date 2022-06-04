Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.02 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) will post $2.02 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Landstar System’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.03 billion and the lowest is $2.01 billion. Landstar System reported sales of $1.57 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landstar System will report full year sales of $7.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.89 billion to $7.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.32 billion to $6.78 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Landstar System.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 49.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Landstar System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com raised shares of Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Landstar System from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $152.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Landstar System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSTR. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Landstar System by 35.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,211,000 after buying an additional 40,365 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Landstar System by 18.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,603,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Landstar System stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $153.09. 157,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $150.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.55. Landstar System has a twelve month low of $139.12 and a twelve month high of $188.63. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.84%.

About Landstar System (Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Landstar System (LSTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.