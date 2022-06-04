Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $109.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LPI. Raymond James cut their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $120.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Siebert Williams Shank raised Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Laredo Petroleum to $117.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

LPI stock traded up $6.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,148,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,253. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 3.65. Laredo Petroleum has a 52 week low of $36.25 and a 52 week high of $107.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36.

Laredo Petroleum ( NYSE:LPI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $5.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($1.34). The firm had revenue of $532.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.95 million. Laredo Petroleum had a return on equity of 78.66% and a net margin of 7.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Laredo Petroleum will post 30.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Laredo Petroleum news, COO Tommye Karen Chandler sold 10,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total transaction of $837,843.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total value of $421,628.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,200 shares of company stock valued at $3,113,335. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPI. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,085,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $165,007,000 after purchasing an additional 507,541 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 714,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,884,000 after acquiring an additional 304,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 260,525 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,977,939 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $160,352,000 after acquiring an additional 259,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 1,776.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 171,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,863,000 after acquiring an additional 161,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

