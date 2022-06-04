Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Bought by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 74.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,255,198 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,576,547 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned about 4.48% of Las Vegas Sands worth $1,289,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 140.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

LVS opened at $34.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $28.88 and a 52-week high of $57.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.55. The company has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.28.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The casino operator reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.16). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a net margin of 46.40%. The business had revenue of $943.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

LVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Las Vegas Sands to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.54.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

