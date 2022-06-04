Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.99 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) will report earnings of $3.99 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lennar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.86 to $4.17. Lennar posted earnings of $2.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 35.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lennar will report full-year earnings of $16.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.50 to $17.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $17.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.13 to $20.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lennar.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LEN shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Lennar in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Lennar from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com lowered Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Lennar from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,617,934 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,027,993,000 after buying an additional 1,614,706 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Lennar by 18.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,104,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $946,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,820 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT lifted its stake in Lennar by 111.9% in the first quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 1,368,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,056,000 after purchasing an additional 722,560 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Lennar by 290.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 709,572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,596,000 after purchasing an additional 527,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lennar by 34.5% in the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,033,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,448,000 after purchasing an additional 521,125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEN stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $80.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,284,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,252,458. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.39. Lennar has a 52 week low of $70.56 and a 52 week high of $117.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 9.51. The company has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.75%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

