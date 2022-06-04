Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.50-$1.56 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.40 billion-$6.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.44 billion.Levi Strauss & Co. also updated its FY 2027 guidance to EPS.

LEVI opened at $19.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12 month low of $15.76 and a 12 month high of $30.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.48.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.03%.

LEVI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.85.

In other news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 12,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $238,652.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,299 shares in the company, valued at $2,771,708.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEVI. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the second quarter valued at $287,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 4.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,415,162 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $39,228,000 after purchasing an additional 61,789 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 40.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,941 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 905.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,207 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 15,496 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 155,638 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

