Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $146.11.

A number of analysts recently commented on LSI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Life Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Life Storage from $138.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Life Storage from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

In related news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total value of $538,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total value of $337,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,054,285. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 320.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LSI stock traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.88. The company had a trading volume of 473,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,225. Life Storage has a 12 month low of $102.53 and a 12 month high of $154.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.43. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.55.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $233.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.01 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The business’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Life Storage will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is presently 117.30%.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

