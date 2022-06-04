LikeCoin Tops 24-Hour Volume of $9,935.00 (LIKE)

LikeCoin (LIKE) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 4th. LikeCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.19 million and $9,935.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LikeCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, LikeCoin has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About LikeCoin

LikeCoin (LIKE) is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,081,994,160 coins and its circulating supply is 1,111,482,011 coins. The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . LikeCoin’s official website is like.co

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

