Liquity Hits 24-Hour Volume of $792,597.00 (LQTY)

Liquity (LQTY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. Liquity has a market capitalization of $84.42 million and approximately $792,597.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Liquity has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. One Liquity coin can currently be purchased for $1.17 or 0.00003947 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Liquity alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 83.9% against the dollar and now trades at $399.53 or 0.01350431 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003378 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001312 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $121.78 or 0.00411629 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00031303 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000267 BTC.

About Liquity

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,289,794 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

Liquity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Liquity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Liquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liquity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.