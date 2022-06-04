Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.67.

LYG has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.73) to GBX 61 ($0.77) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 44 ($0.56) to GBX 45 ($0.57) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 60 ($0.76) to GBX 61 ($0.77) in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 6.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,807,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,329,000 after buying an additional 238,211 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,447,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 52,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 6,942 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 31,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 9,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 8.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 227,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 18,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

LYG stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.23. The company had a trading volume of 4,399,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,151,486. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $38.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.0696 per share. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 5.3%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

