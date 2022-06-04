Locus Chain (LOCUS) Price Hits $0.11

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 4th. One Locus Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000368 BTC on exchanges. Locus Chain has a total market cap of $96.33 million and approximately $926,257.00 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Locus Chain has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar.

Locus Chain Coin Profile

LOCUS is a coin. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 879,808,261 coins. The official message board for Locus Chain is medium.com/@locus_10211 . Locus Chain’s official website is locuschain.com . Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @LocusChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network. “

Buying and Selling Locus Chain

