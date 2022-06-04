Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Director Patrick Aebischer Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) Director Patrick Aebischer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.36, for a total transaction of $613,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,674.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $60.19 on Friday. Logitech International S.A. has a 1-year low of $56.23 and a 1-year high of $140.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.36.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 29.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Logitech International by 40.1% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 297,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,220,000 after buying an additional 85,199 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Logitech International by 253.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 300,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,492,000 after buying an additional 215,517 shares during the period. Absher Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,209,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Logitech International by 1,017.5% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 26,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 24,135 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Logitech International by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 154,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,996,000 after purchasing an additional 13,371 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Logitech International from CHF 92 to CHF 84 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Logitech International in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Logitech International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.67.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

