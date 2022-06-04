Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) is Credit Agricole S A’s 5th Largest Position

Credit Agricole S A increased its position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 808,255 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,030 shares during the quarter. Logitech International accounts for 1.1% of Credit Agricole S A’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Credit Agricole S A owned 0.48% of Logitech International worth $66,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LOGI. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Logitech International by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,217,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $440,251,000 after acquiring an additional 204,538 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in Logitech International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 459,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Logitech International during the 4th quarter valued at $1,622,000. SevenOneSeven Capital Management boosted its stake in Logitech International by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 4,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Logitech International by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Patrick Aebischer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.36, for a total value of $613,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,674.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Samantha Harnett sold 1,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total transaction of $97,996.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOGI stock traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.19. The stock had a trading volume of 586,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,857. Logitech International S.A. has a twelve month low of $56.23 and a twelve month high of $140.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.36.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 29.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Logitech International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wedbush raised shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Loop Capital raised shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.67.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

