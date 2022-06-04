Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Acquires New Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KLAC. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of KLA by 173.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KLAC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of KLA from $385.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $435.75.

KLAC stock opened at $362.44 on Friday. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $287.44 and a twelve month high of $457.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $54.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $341.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $371.84.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.80 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 78.72% and a net margin of 36.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.85 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 20.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 20.39%.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total transaction of $343,760.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,655,894.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

