Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Acquires New Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $481,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 70,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,105,000 after acquiring an additional 12,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,985,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Argus cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.67.

NYSE PNC opened at $173.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.24. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $152.35 and a one year high of $228.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 26.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.76%.

In other news, Director Robert A. Niblock bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $167.07 per share, for a total transaction of $334,140.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,945.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total value of $214,393.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,984,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

