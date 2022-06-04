Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Acquires Shares of 1,012 Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,820,000 after acquiring an additional 9,267 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 41,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,619,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at $437,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

ODFL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $299.17.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $268.19 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $231.31 and a 1-year high of $373.58. The firm has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $270.90 and a 200-day moving average of $306.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.23. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 12.26%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

