Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Acquires Shares of 2,823 Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,823 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GRMN. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 830,374 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $113,071,000 after purchasing an additional 24,026 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 598,992 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $81,733,000 after purchasing an additional 81,134 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at $1,100,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 46,966 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after purchasing an additional 22,339 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GRMN opened at $104.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.21. The stock has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.02. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $96.79 and a 12-month high of $178.80.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 21.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on GRMN. Bank of America raised shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Garmin from $205.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Garmin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

