Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Acquires Shares of 3,142 State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,142 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Lumbard & Kellner LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in State Street by 250.4% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 410 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STT opened at $71.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.60. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $65.41 and a 12-month high of $104.87.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 22.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 30.89%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on State Street from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup cut State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on State Street in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on State Street from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.79.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

