Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Cuts Stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA reduced its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,410 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in Invesco were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IVZ. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Invesco by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,953 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 67.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on IVZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $22.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Invesco from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.55.

IVZ stock opened at $18.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.98 and its 200 day moving average is $21.65. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.25. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $16.76 and a 1-year high of $29.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 22.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. This is a boost from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is 26.32%.

In other news, major shareholder Mutual Life Insu Massachusetts bought 1,378,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.65 per share, with a total value of $25,707,775.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Terry Vacheron bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.40 per share, with a total value of $69,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,110.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 7,110,040 shares of company stock worth $155,483,988. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

