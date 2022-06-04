Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Has $473,000 Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA decreased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 58.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,872 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CL. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL stock opened at $78.93 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $72.20 and a 12 month high of $85.61. The firm has a market cap of $66.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.28 and a 200-day moving average of $79.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 296.77% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.69%.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.19.

In other news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $785,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,094 shares in the company, valued at $3,619,300.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $1,544,918.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,979.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

