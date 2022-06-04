Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Makes New Investment in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALL. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

ALL opened at $131.97 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $106.11 and a twelve month high of $144.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $134.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.12.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.21). Allstate had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.11 EPS. Allstate’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.48%.

A number of research analysts have commented on ALL shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Allstate from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.57.

Allstate Profile (Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.