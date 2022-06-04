Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Makes New Investment in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,229 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $249.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.23.

In related news, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.83, for a total transaction of $88,778.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,059,805.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.11, for a total transaction of $708,561.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,687 shares of company stock worth $11,729,432. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $269.44 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $176.36 and a 52-week high of $292.75. The stock has a market cap of $68.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $266.74 and a 200-day moving average of $238.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.75.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 32.24%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

