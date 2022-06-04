Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Sells 6,909 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA cut its position in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 51.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,909 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth $1,531,646,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth $468,997,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth $267,351,000. Palestra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth $164,986,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth $135,320,000. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $690,280.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,225 shares in the company, valued at $474,256.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 6,000 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,438,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BBWI stock opened at $38.10 on Friday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.46 and a 52-week high of $82.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.09 and its 200 day moving average is $56.33.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.11. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 83.19% and a net margin of 15.41%. Sell-side analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is presently 17.43%.

BBWI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bath & Body Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.20.

Bath & Body Works Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

