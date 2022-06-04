Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Takes Position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,650 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 764 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,271 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 15,382 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCI opened at $50.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.48. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.19 and a 52-week high of $64.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.21.

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Rating ) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.396 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.71%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RCI. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Rogers Communications from C$87.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet cut Rogers Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Rogers Communications from C$87.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.90.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

