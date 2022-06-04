Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Takes Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VLO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $196,728,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,299,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $444,565,000 after buying an additional 1,055,201 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Valero Energy by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,554,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $417,211,000 after buying an additional 746,768 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Valero Energy by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,507,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $188,347,000 after buying an additional 734,466 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 437.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 681,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,096,000 after buying an additional 554,730 shares during the period. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $135.42 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $136.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.29 and its 200 day moving average is $92.11. The company has a market capitalization of $55.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.70. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $38.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.73) EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.33%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VLO shares. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $111.00 to $142.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.64.

In related news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total transaction of $2,336,893.51. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,527,654.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

